Russian court sentences former governor to 22 years in prison - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:04 IST
Representative Image
A Russian court sentenced a popular regional politician, Sergei Furgal, to 22 years in prison on Friday after finding him guilty of ordering contract killings against business rivals and of attempted murder.

Furgal denied the charges, which related to alleged crimes from 2004 and 2005.

