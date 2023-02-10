UP receives investment proposals of Rs 32.92 lakh crores through GIS roadshows: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the state has attracted investments proposals worth Rs 32.92 lakh crores through the roadshows for the Global Investors Summit 2023 and is ready to play the role of the growth engine of the country in line with the Prime Minister's vision and by imbibing his mantra of 'Reform, Perform Transform'. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the summit, the UP CM described it as the "Mahakumbh' of investment and said that the investments, which will take place through 18645 MoUs signed between the government and the companies in diverse sectors such as renewable energy, real estate, education, tourism, electronic vehicle manufacturing, housing, food processing etc, will create 92.50 lakh job opportunities in the state.

Inviting investors to take part in the development of Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said that the State Government, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made the environment of the state favourable for industrial development by ensuring better law and order and bringing 25 sectoral policies providing ease of business for the investors. The Chief Minister made his remarks in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the Governor, several Union Ministers, world-class policy makers, the top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks and intellectuals.

Yogi Adityanath further pointed out that the Nivesh Sarathi portal, the online system for signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation for the convenience of investors, as well as Nivesh Sarathi, the online incentive and customer relationship management portal (Nivesh Sarathi), are proving to be immensely useful in facilitating investments. According to him, 406 services of 33 departments are available on the online single window portal 'Nivesh Mitra'. Udyami Mitra is being deployed to assist the investors.

Yogi Adityanath also said that the $1 trillion target is to be achieved in cooperation with everyone's cooperation. CM Yogi also informed the gathering about the preparations that went into organising roadshows in 21 cities of 16 countries and nine cities in different states of the country for the GIS by teams led by a group of ministers from Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.

"We got the cooperation of Indian missions, ambassadors, high commissioners, as well as business and industrial organisations posted abroad during the roadshows. With the positive cooperation of all these, we hope to achieve the target of a $1 trillion economy of Uttar Pradesh and also to take the vision of the Prime Minister forward. The Chief Minister said that all the 75 districts of the state are connected "with this investment Mahakumbh", adding that investment programmes are being held in every district. Introducing the state's industrial policy and sectoral policy, he said that Uttar Pradesh, known as the food basket of India, ranks first in the production of many commodities including food grains, milk and sugarcane among others.

"Through policy-driven governance, the State Government has formulated around 25 policies to attract investment in various sectors including IT/ITES, Data Centre, ESDM, Defense & Aerospace, Electric Vehicle, Warehousing & Logistics, Tourism, Textile, MSME, etc. Since then, several reformative steps have been taken towards creating a holistic ecosystem for industrial development", CM Yogi remarked. He added: "State's first Medical Device Park has been inaugurated near Yamuna Expressway. Similarly, Film City, Toy Park, Apparel Park, Handicraft Park, and Logistics Hub are being developed in the Yamuna Expressway area. Other projects being developed include IIT GNL at Greater Noida, Mega Food Park at Bareilly, Transganga City at Unnao, Plastic Park at Gorakhpur, Garment Park at Gorakhpur and several flatted factory complexes."

Introducing the global industrial world to the state's world-class infrastructure, industry-friendly policies and better law and order, the Chief Minister called upon them to take advantage of the immense opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh and become co-travellers in its journey of progress while making New India prosperous and powerful. He also assured them of all possible assistance at every stage as per the policies of the government. The UP CM said that Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of the state, which were considered the 'BEMARU' regions, have also got investments of Rs 9 lakh crore and Rs 4.28 lakh crore respectively through the Global Investors Summit. (ANI)

