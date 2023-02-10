Left Menu

One-sided lover open fires at Indore Railway Station, 21-year-old injured trying to save the girl

A young man named Rahul Yadav opened fire at a girl at Indore railway Station on Tuesday, but the bullet hit her friend as the shooter missed the shot. After the incident, the accused ran away while the girl took her friend to the hospital in an injured condition.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 15:23 IST
Bullet fired at Indore Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrific incident at Indore Railway station, a 21-year-old, Sanskar Verma, was hit in the head by a bullet after the shooter misses the shot targeted a girl. A young man named Rahul Yadav opened fire at a girl at Indore railway Station on Tuesday, but the bullet hit her friend as the shooter missed the shot. After the incident, the accused ran away while the girl took her friend to the hospital in an injured condition.

According to the information given by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dharmendra Bhadauria, who reached the spot. The DCP informed that Monika Yadav, the resident of Gauri Nagar works in the call centre along with her friend Sanskar Verma who is 21 years of age. Both were leaving the call centre and going home. During this, the accused Rahul Yadav, who has been forcing Monika to marry him reached there and started arguing about marrying himself to Monika.

In the heat of the moment, Rahul took out the pistol and targeted fire to shoot Monika but the bullet hit Sanskar Verma in the head as he tried to rescue Monika. As per the information, Sanskar's condition is serious, his treatment is going on at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

Monika Yadav told that Rahul was pressurizing her to get married for a long time, but she was not ready, that is why he came to kill her and in the incident, her friend got shot in the head instead of her. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

