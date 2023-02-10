Khelo India has given platform to thousands of young players: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday inaugurated the third Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg. The third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games will be held from February 10 to February 14. Talking to ANI Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The third edition of Khelo India Winter Games is being inaugurated at our Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. More than 500 players from 29 states and union territories of the country have come here."

Besides Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha along with high officials of the sports council and tourism department were also present during the inauguration. In the five-day-long event, 11 games will be organized that will witness the performances of 1000 players across Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India initiatives Anurag Thakur said, "A large number of youths are showing their interest in playing sports as they are getting a proper platform to show their talent. Khelo India has given a platform to thousands of young players." "The entire country waits to participate in Khelo India Winter Games. Khelo India is a campaign wherein youth games, university games and winter games are organised. Youth Games are going on in 9 cities of Madhya Pradesh. In the next two months, Khelo India University Games are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh," said Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The Minister stated, "Khelo India Youth Games also gives an opportunity to hunt good talent. After which top players are picked up and given a chance at Khelo India-accredited academics. Their boarding and training expenses are borne by the Government of India." Responding to the reporter's question of whether Jammu and Kashmir's players get the chance to play on the National level or not Thakur said, "In the last 2-3 years Jammu and Kashmir have shown its exceptional performances in games. I would like to thank Jammu and Kashmir authorities for promoting games in every district and block for providing sports equipment for players."

"The government have approved 40 Khelo India centres for Jammu and Kashmir in which former players will be given chance to train new players. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir moving forward and showing their talent. The situation is changing here," Thakur added. Earlier on Thursday, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports played cricket with locals in Gulmarg ahead of the third edition of the Khelo India Winter Games.

The first edition of the Khelo India Winter Games took place in 2020 and hosts Jammu and Kashmir have come on top in both editions of the games so far. The Khelo India Winter Games started in 2020 and it is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and is organized by the J&K Sports Council as well as the Winter Games association of the J&K.

