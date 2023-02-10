Ten Russian missiles shot down over Ukrainian capital Kyiv - mayor
Ukraine shot down 10 Russian missiles over the capital Kyiv on Friday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
"There is damage to power grids. There are no casualties. Energy workers are working to restore the network," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app, quoting the Ukrainian military.
