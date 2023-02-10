Left Menu

"Budget 2023 balances requirement of India's development imperatives...": Sitharaman in Lok Sabha

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in a general discussion on Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha and said that the budget astutely balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 16:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 16:26 IST
"Budget 2023 balances requirement of India's development imperatives...": Sitharaman in Lok Sabha
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo:Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in a general discussion on Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha and said that the budget astutely balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence.

"In simple words, budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India's development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence. That is a very difficult balance, it is a very delicately balanced tact," Sitharaman said.

"Since the pandemic when the economy dipped by minus 23, our efforts to recover the economy have been through the capex route (capital expenditure route) from the government's side. This is because it has a great multiplier effect," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

