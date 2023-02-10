Ukrainian electricity producer DTEK says four of its power plants damaged
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2023 16:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 16:38 IST
Leading Ukrainian electricity producer DTEK said four of its thermal power plants were damaged in Russian missile attacks on Friday.
It said in a statement that, according to preliminary information, two employees had been wounded.
Ukraine's energy minister said earlier on Friday that Russia had hit power facilities in six Ukrainian regions, forcing authorities to launch emergency electricity shutdowns across most of the country.
