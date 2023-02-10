Telangana govt to distribute 'podu' land titles this month-end

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the state government would begin the process of distribution of 'pattas' (titles) for 'Podu' lands (shifting cultivation) this month-end.

However, the 'pattas' (titles) would be handed over to the eligible beneficiaries only after the concerned Sarpanches at the village level, Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) members, representatives of tribals and all-party political leaders give a written undertaking that there would be no no further felling of trees in forests (for 'podu'), he said in the Legislative Assembly.

The government is ready to distribute 11.50 lakh acres of 'podu' lands in the state if such an undertaking is given, he said.

Observing that the government would also extend the benefits, including 'Rythu Bandhu' farmers' investment support scheme and electricity connection besides giving 'pattas', he, however, said the beneficiaries should act as guardians of forests.

If the beneficiaries are found destroying forests in the future, the 'pattas' given to them would be cancelled, he said.

He also said the tribals who would continue to be landless after distribution of 'pattas' for 'podu' lands and without any livelihood opportunities would be given the benefit of 'Girijana Bandhu' on the lines of the state government's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme (grant of Rs 10 lakh per household to Dalits).

Referring to the killing of a forest range officer in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in November last year allegedly by 'Gotti Koya' tribals from Chattisgarh, he disapproved of such incidents.

He stressed on the importance of conservation of forests and also ensuring livelihood to the people.

'Podu' lands is a contentious issue in the state with forest personnel making efforts to safeguard the forests, while 'podu' farmers seek to take up cultivation in the forest areas. The government had conducted survey pertaining to 'podu' lands.

