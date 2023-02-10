Left Menu

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat falls ill while leading Cong protest

Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat suddenly fell ill while leading a demonstration against the Uttarakhand government in Dehradun on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 16:48 IST
Harish Rawat after he fell ill. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the time of filing this report, the former Uttarakhand CM was being examined by doctors in an ambulance. Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

