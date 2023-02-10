New wave of air alerts issued across Ukraine - local officials
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:03 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine issued a new wave of air alerts across the country on Friday, following two missile strikes earlier in the day.
"Go to shelters," Serhiy Lysak, the head Dnipropetrovbsk regional administration said on Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dnipropetrovbsk
- Telegram
- Serhiy Lysak
- Ukraine
Advertisement