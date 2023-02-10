Left Menu

Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve urges overseas investors to invest in Indian mining, mineral sector

Several interactions took place among the Indian delegates and delegates from various countries and organisations.The High Commissioner of India in South Africa and Consulate General of India at Cape Town also took part in the programme, the mines ministry said in a statement.An Indian pavilion installed at the conclave venue showcased the strength of the Indian mining and mineral sector.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:07 IST
Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve urges overseas investors to invest in Indian mining, mineral sector
Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve Image Credit: Twitter(@raosahebdanve)
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve has urged overseas investors to invest in India as he underlined the initiatives taken by his ministry in the mining and mineral sector.

Danve is leading the Indian delegation at Mining Indaba International Conclave which is one of the most popular mining conclaves in the world held every year at Cape Town, South Africa. He addressed the international audience on February 8.

Bilateral ministerial-level meetings with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Congo and Zambia took place on the sidelines of the conclave. Several interactions took place among the Indian delegates and delegates from various countries and organisations.

The High Commissioner of India in South Africa and Consulate General of India at Cape Town also took part in the programme, the mines ministry said in a statement.

An Indian pavilion installed at the conclave venue showcased the strength of the Indian mining and mineral sector. The pavilion was inaugurated on February 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023