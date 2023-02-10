Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve urges overseas investors to invest in Indian mining, mineral sector

Minister of State for Mines Raosaheb Patil Danve has urged overseas investors to invest in India as he underlined the initiatives taken by his ministry in the mining and mineral sector.

Danve is leading the Indian delegation at Mining Indaba International Conclave which is one of the most popular mining conclaves in the world held every year at Cape Town, South Africa. He addressed the international audience on February 8.

Bilateral ministerial-level meetings with Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Congo and Zambia took place on the sidelines of the conclave. Several interactions took place among the Indian delegates and delegates from various countries and organisations.

The High Commissioner of India in South Africa and Consulate General of India at Cape Town also took part in the programme, the mines ministry said in a statement.

An Indian pavilion installed at the conclave venue showcased the strength of the Indian mining and mineral sector. The pavilion was inaugurated on February 6.

