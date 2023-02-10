BEML profit drops 16 pc in December quarter

BEML on Friday reported a 15.5 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 66.30 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted consolidated profit of Rs 78.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, BEML said in a regulatory filing. The consolidated income of the company during the third quarter dropped to Rs 1,039.59 crore, over Rs 1,174.05 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for 2022-23.

