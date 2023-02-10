Left Menu

Russia fired over 50 missiles at Ukraine on Friday - Ukraine PM

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 17:26 IST
Denys Shmyhal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia launched more than 50 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, and most of them were shot down, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Russia cannot accept failures and therefore continues to terrorise the (Ukrainian) population. Another attempt (on Friday) to destroy the Ukrainian energy system and deprive Ukrainians of light, heat, and water," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

