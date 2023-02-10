Russia fired over 50 missiles at Ukraine on Friday - Ukraine PM
Russia launched more than 50 missiles at Ukraine on Friday, and most of them were shot down, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
"Russia cannot accept failures and therefore continues to terrorise the (Ukrainian) population. Another attempt (on Friday) to destroy the Ukrainian energy system and deprive Ukrainians of light, heat, and water," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
