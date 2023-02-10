Left Menu

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 25,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh

Addressing the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023), which kicked off in state capital Lucknow on Friday, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla pledged investments across sectors worth Rs 25,000 crore.

Addressing the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023), which kicked off in state capital Lucknow on Friday, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla pledged investments across sectors worth Rs 25,000 crore. Addressing the summit, Birla said, "Aditya Birla Group will invest Rs 25,000 crore in UP. India has the world's fastest-growing economy, and UP is playing a significant role in the country's growth."

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state was witnessing unprecedented growth. A highway network is being built in UP, Birla noted, adding that the state government has also made significant strides in ease of doing business. Lauded the state's Nivesh Mitra initiative, the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group said investors were taking note of the changing face of Uttar Pradesh, as over the last three years ending in September 2022, the state had attracted FDI worth USD 1.1 billion. This is the highest in the last two decades.

"Aditya Birla Group will invest Rs 25,000 crore in UP in the fields of cement, metals, chemicals, financial services, and renewable energy," Birla said. He added that India was on course to becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2030.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, India's economy is growing rapidly. A statement has gone viral on social media in which he says 'UP and Yogi are very important' and Yogi-ji has proved it," said Birla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

