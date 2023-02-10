Left Menu

Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 287.86 crore in December qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 19:20 IST
Inox Wind net loss widens to Rs 287.86 crore in December qtr
Inox Wind on Friday reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 287.86 crore in the December quarter, due to higher expenses.

Its consolidated net loss was Rs 63.95 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenses increased to Rs 522.31 crore in the October-December quarter from Rs 283.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 229.07 crore in the quarter from Rs 185.91 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

