Karnataka govt follows model of inclusive development: Governor

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday said the state government is following the model of inclusive development aimed at navigating the path of progress to achieve the goals set for the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal'.

In his address to the joint sitting of the State legislature, Gehlot said the government implemented the Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act to protect cattle wealth. The last session of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Karnataka commenced on Friday.

The 11-day long session will see Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his government's last budget on February 17.

The Governor said 100 government 'Goshalas' are being constructed to protect the weak, sick and orphaned animals, which farmers cannot rear.

Speaking about lumpy care disease among cows, Gehlot said one crore cattle have been vaccinated as a precautionary measure.

He dwelt at length on farmers' and SC/ST welfare and healthcare measures taken by the government.

The Governor also hailed the state for initiating various schemes to attract investments. Gehlot said the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi Yojana', benefiting farmers, has been extended to the weavers, farm labourers and also other categories.

''My government is committed to the welfare and development of farmers, labourers, poor, weaker sections and the underprivileged and is marching in the forefront of development,'' the Governor said.

According to him, during 2022-23, short-term crop loan disbursement of Rs 15,066 crore at zero per cent interest rate till end of December has been given to 20.19 lakh farmers.

The state government has provided Rs 2,031 crore to 14.63 lakh farmers who suffered crop loss due to heavy rains and floods in 2022-23.

Also, till December-end last year, Rs 1,215 crore at zero per cent interest rate has been disbursed to self-help groups, the Governor said.

''My government is following the model of inclusive development and I am confident that it will successfully navigate the path of progress laid by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal','' Gehlot added.

''Karnataka is the first and only state in the country where complete cashless and digital transactions have started in cocoon e-markets with e-action, and e-payment system,'' the Governor pointed out.

The Centre has recognised Karnataka as the best marine state, he said. Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana', 1,119.08 kilometre of road works have been developed at a cost of Rs 590.92 crore till the end of December in the current fiscal, he explained.

Speaking about healthcare, Gehlot said out of the 438 approved 'Namma Clinics', 271 have already been functioning and out of the approved 128 Women Wellness Clinics, 53 are already set up and will soon be open to the public.

Underlining Karnataka's achievement in the energy sector, Gehlot said: ''While other states across the country are suffering from severe disruptions in power supply due to shortage of coal, my government has ensured uninterrupted power supply from hydro, wind and solar power sources.'' In 2022-23, 58,588 million units of electricity was generated from various power generation sources and Rs 2,500 crore was accrued from the sale of available additional 4,326.45 million units of electricity, he added.

The Governor noted that Karnataka was ranked as the top achiever in the 'Ease of Doing Business'. The state attracted Rs 9.82 lakh crore worth capital investment in the Global Investors' Meet last year in Bengaluru.

After the legislature session, the Karnataka Assembly paid homage to former MLAs Dr Heggappa Deshappa Lamani, L T Thimmappa Hegde and Shivananda Ambadagatti, Sri Siddheshwara Swamiji of Jnana Yogashrama, educationist Dr M K Panduranga Shetty, eminent playback singer Vani Jairam and noted visual artist Dr B K S Varma.

The assembly was adjourned for the day after offering tributes to the departed luminaries.

