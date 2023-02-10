Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower; Lyft sinks on dour outlook

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges lower; Lyft sinks on dour outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. main stock indexes opened lower on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 33,671.54.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 12.58 points, or 0.31%, at 4,068.92, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.98 points, or 0.64%, to 11,714.60 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023