Itanagar: Donyi Polo Airport registers steady passenger growth

The first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh and the first for the state capital Itanagar, the Donyi Polo Airport, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, has operationalised many new routes and has been witnessing steady growth in passenger footfall, as per an official release. According to an official release, the average daily footfall at the airport counts 280 passengers (Jan 2023 data) and it operates six flight movements daily except Wednesday.

The first commercial flight at the airport, Indigo airlines with an A-320 aircraft, began its services on Itanagar-Kolkata sector on November 28, 2022, a landmark beginning in the civil aviation sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The flight connecting Kolkata and Mumbai from Itanagar was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia via Video link which was joined by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Dy CM Chowna Mein and other state dignitaries.

"Similarly, other regional airlines also started flights from Itanagar. The much-awaited air connectivity in between Itanagar-Guwahati was started by Flybig airlines. The direct connectivity between the two state capitals of North Eastern States started on January 15, 2023, under Regional Connectivity Scheme- UDAN, the GoI's flagship program, promoting regional air connectivity by making flying affordable for the common citizen," read an official release. Under the UDAN scheme, the fare for a one-hour journey of about 500 km on a fixed-wing aircraft or for a 30-minute journey on a helicopter is Rs 2,500, applicable on 50 per cent of the flight capacity (RCS seats).

Flybig with the commencement of the Itanagar-Guwahati flight added Itanagar as the 10th destination on its network and third in Arunachal Pradesh, including Pasighat and Tezu. Itanagar-Guwahati flight was inaugurated by Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh, Sachin Rana, Deputy Commissioner, Papum Pare District, Itanagar and Satish Golcha, DGP, Itanagar, as per an official release. The airport has also strengthened the connectivity within Arunachal Pradesh which has four operational airports i.e. Itanagar, Pasighat, Ziro and Tezu. Alliance Air, with its Dornier 228 type aircraft started intra-state connectivity from Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar on November 29, 2022, with its base at Dibrugarh. It operates Itanagar- Ziro flights every Tuesday and Saturday. Similarly, Itanagar- Pasighat flight fly every Thursday and Sunday. The above flights arrive from Dibrugarh every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The existing interim passenger terminal building of the Donyi Polo Airport is spread over an area of 2000 sqm. with a canopy of 1500 Sqm, which is fully air-conditioned. The terminal has a child care room equipped with required provisions for differently-abled people Divyang Jan. This terminal building is GRIHA-IV compliant and energy efficient with the provision of balanced use of glazing and wall panelling; insulated roof, glazing and wall panels; LED lights in all areas and energy efficient motor/drives for AHUs, AC compressors, conveyors, pumps etc. The sewage treatment plant will allow the use of treated water for horticulture and will not pollute soil or water bodies. A solar plant of 125 KWp is being installed to use renewable energy and will be completed by the end of March 2023.

Donyi Polo Airport is located in the southwestern part of Arunachal Pradesh and shares the state border of Assam. The airport serves a population of over 20 lakh in several adjoining districts like Kurung Kumey, Kradadi, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Kamle in Arunachal Pradesh and Vishwanath and Lakhimpur in Assam. According to an official release, Donyi Polo Airport has improved the access to Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh. The airport will also play a vital role in providing relief to affected areas much faster in case of natural calamities within the state. (ANI)

