JK Lakshmi Cement Q3 net profit rises 17.7 pc to Rs 77 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 20:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Friday reported a 17.73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 77.42 crore for the December quarter on account of higher volume, improved efficiency parameters.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 65.76 crore in the October-December period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 21.47 per cent at Rs 1,561.74 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,285.68 crore in the year-ago period.

''In spite of unabated rise in fuel prices, JK Lakshmi Cement improved its profitability on account of higher volume, improved efficiency parameters, optimisation of sales and product mix,'' JKCL said in its earning statement.

Its total expenses were at Rs 1,468.64 crore, up 22 per cent, in Q3FY23.

On Friday, share of the company settled 0.15 per cent up at Rs 757.35 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

