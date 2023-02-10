Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: PAR29 LS-LD FM FM says Budget for poor, common man; new tax regime to leave higher disposable income in hands of people New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday staunchly defended her Budget as being pro-poor and for the common man, citing higher food and fertilizer subsidies and income tax relief, and said the focus was on job creation, small business and the farm sector.

DEL44 BIZ-LD COW HUG Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media.

DEL42 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day winning run amid weak global cues; metal, energy stocks weigh Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined 123 points on Friday due to selling pressure in metal and energy stocks amid a bearish trend in global equity markets.

DEL58 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production growth slips to 4.3 pc in December New Delhi: India's industrial production growth slipped to 4.3 per cent in December from 7.3 per cent in November 2022, mainly due to subdued performance of the manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Friday.

DEL68 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.58 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking rising crude oil prices and a muted trend in domestic equities.

DEL47 BIZ-FOREX India's forex kitty drops USD 1.49 bn to USD 575.27 bn Mumbai: India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.494 billion to reach USD 575.267 billion as of February 3, snapping a three-week rising trend, RBI data showed on Friday.

DCM85 BIZ-LD MOODYS-ADANI Moody's cuts rating outlook on 4 Adani companies New Delhi: Moody's Investor Service on Friday revised downwards the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to 'negative' from 'stable' after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

DEL24 BIZ-ADANI-HINDENBURG Founder Nate Anderson says Hindenburg has never been banned New Delhi: Nathan Anderson, the founder of Hindenburg Research whose damning report led to a USD 100 billion-plus rout in Adani Group shares, has said that his firm has never been banned, its bank account never seized and that it is not under any investigation.

DEL56 BIZ-UP-GIS INVESTMENTS Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Tata to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: India's leading conglomerates Reliance, Aditya Birla Group and Tata on Friday committed to invest more than Rs 1 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh to expand their businesses in the near future.

DEL70 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold tumbles Rs 669; Silver plummets Rs 1,026 New Delhi: Gold price tumbled Rs 669 to Rs 56,754 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

