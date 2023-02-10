Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq edges lower, Lyft sinks on dour outlook

The Nasdaq index fell on Friday as growth stocks came under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of ride-hailing firm Lyft plunged following a downbeat profit forecast.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:18 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq edges lower, Lyft sinks on dour outlook
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

The Nasdaq index fell on Friday as growth stocks came under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of ride-hailing firm Lyft plunged following a downbeat profit forecast. The Nasdaq eyed its first weekly fall this year, while the S&P 500 and the Dow were set to clock declines for a week dominated by hawkish commentary from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and earnings reports from more than half of the S&P 500 constituents.

Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to their highest in more than a month following an auction of 30-year bonds that saw weak demand. Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc were down between 0.6% and 4.4%. Rising Treasury yields put valuations of growth stocks under strain.

"If you get 4% in Treasuries risk free, why would you risk any money in the stock market?" said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at 50 Park Investments. "It definitely impacts the NASDAQ 100 type stock because they're very sensitive to interest rates." At 10:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.18 points, or 0.00%, at 33,700.06, the S&P 500 was down 9.72 points, or 0.24%, at 4,071.78, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 92.48 points, or 0.78%, at 11,697.10.

Eight out of 11 major S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer discretionary sector dropping 1.3%. The energy sector added 2.2% as oil prices climbed on Russia's plans to cut crude supplies. Lyft Inc plummeted 35.3% as current-quarter profit forecast was well below estimates and it also lowered prices, raising concerns it was falling behind bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc. Uber shares dropped 3.6%.

Sharpie maker Newell Brands Inc slid 4.8% on lower-than-expected annual forecasts, while also announcing the retirement of Chief Executive Ravi Saligram. More than half of the firms listed on the S&P 500 have reported earnings with 69% beating profit estimates for the quarter as per Refinitiv.

Intel Corp is weighing a $1.5-billion expansion of its chip testing and packaging plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Shares of the chip behemoth dipped 0.7%. U.S. consumer sentiment survey improved further in February month-on-month, but households expected higher inflation to persist over the next 12 months, the University of Michigan's preliminary February reading showed.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 39 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023