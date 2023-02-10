Left Menu

Maoist with Rs 15 lakh bounty surrenders before CRPF, Bihar Police

A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head and who was involved in several violent crimes in Bihar and Jharkhand, surrendered before the CRPF and police on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 21:41 IST
A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head and who was involved in several violent crimes in Bihar and Jharkhand, surrendered before the CRPF and police on Friday. The Maoist was identified as Abhyas Bhiyan aka Prem Bhuiyan who was a Regional Committee Member of CPI (Maoist). He surrendered before the Officials of CRPF and Bihar Police in Gaya, Bihar with a Bolt action rifle and 920 rounds of assorted ammunition.

According to an official statement, Bhuiyan, who had a reward of Rs 15 lakh declared by the Jharkhand Govt and a reward of Rs 25000 declared by the Bihar Govt on his head, had actively joined the Maoists in 2003 and was made the regional commander in 2015. He was involved in several violent crimes committed in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The troops of CRPF and Jharkhand Police launched a search operation in Vill Kurumkheta, Latehar, Jharkhand based on credible intelligence information. "On search of the area, the troops recovered a 303 rifle 18'' with magazine, a .315 Skelton rifle, a 09 mm carbine rifle, 04 Cane IEDs, 02 Cooker IEDs, and 11 m Cordtex wire," the statement said.

The IEDs were demolished in situ observing all safety-related protocols. In an area domination exercise, troops of CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police in Vill Kondasawli, PS Jagargunda, Dist. Sukma, Chhattisgarh, found signs of suspected activity in the thick foliage.

When traced, the telltale signs led to the recovery of a 10 Kg IED which was concealed to avoid detection. The IED was demolished in situ by the troops. (ANI)

