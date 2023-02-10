CBI arrests 3 public servants in 2 cases of bribery

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested three public servants in two separate cases of bribery. A Senior Auditor identified as Neeraj Kumar Kaushal working in the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Pensions, Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for bribery of Rs 20,000, according to a CBI statement.

A case was registered against Neeraj on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the Complainant for clearing the pensionary dues of her deceased father (an ex-Army officer), the statement further added. According to the CBI statement, a trap was laid and the accused was caught while accepting a bribe through the bank account of his close friend (working in Bank of India, Lucknow). Searches are being conducted today at the premises of the accused including at Prayagraj, Aligarh and Lucknow.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court. In another case, the CBI arrested a Conservation Assistant identified as Prashant Reddy and Yogesh Y, a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), both working in the Archaeological Survey of India, Bellary Sub-Circle for bribery of Rs 50,000.

A case was registered on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe for showing favour to the Complainant. It was further alleged that the public servant had issued notice to the Complainant requiring him to stop the construction undertaken by him alleging that the said construction was within the prohibited area near the protected monument in Bellary, the statement said. CBI laid a trap and caught the MTS for accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the Complainant. Later, the Conservation Assistant was also caught. During searches, Rs 44 lakh (approx.) in cash and several documents related to the property were recovered, the statement added.

Both the arrested accused were produced today before the Competent Court at Bangalore and remanded to Judicial Custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)