G7 official: Russian oil price cap continues to meet objectives

The price cap on Russian oil continues to meet objectives and any Russian production cuts will disproportionately hurt developing countries, a G7 price cap coalition official said on Friday.

The official also said public reporting shows a significant amount of Russian seaborne oil has been shipped via price cap-compliant tankers and that it was important not to take Russian comments on oil production cut at face value.

