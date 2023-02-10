Wage talks between Deutsche Post, Verdi union fail in third round

(Adds details) BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) -

Logistics company Deutsche Post and Germany's Verdi union failed to settle their wage dispute in the third round of negotiations, both sides said in statements on Friday. Verdi said they had initiated a vote for union members at Deutsche Post on whether to take an all-out strike following the failed talks. The services sector union, which has demanded a 15% wage rise for the roughly 160,000 employees in Germany with a term of 12 months, has held massive warning strikes before the upcoming vote on an all-out strike. The union said nearly 100,000 workers have participated in warning strikes since mid-February.

"Verdi has squandered a historic opportunity to secure the future of Deutsche Post in Germany," said Thomas Ogilvie, the member of the board responsible for personnel at Deutsche Post.

