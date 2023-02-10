Uttarakhand students continue protest demanding CBI inquiry into recruitment scams

Students gathered at the martyrs' memorial site at Kachari in Dehradun today agitating over the paper leak and unemployment in the state. The Uttarakhand police used a baton charge on the youngsters who were demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recruitment scams in the state after stones were allegedly pelted at them during a massive protest in Dehradun, police said.

"Yesterday's protest has continued till today. Some students are sitting inside the premises, rest are protesting and sitting outside," said KS Naganyal, IG Garhwal on the paper leak and unemployment protest. Naganyal said that law and order in the city are in control.

"The law and order in the city are in control. The demands of these students were fulfilled last night. They are adamant and still protesting for the Patwari exam that is scheduled for February 12," said KS Naganyal. The government is facing sharp criticism after several exams were cancelled due to the leakage of the examination papers.

The recent UKPSC paper leak resulted in the Patwari Lekhpal exam being cancelled for around 1.4 lakh candidates. Uttarakhand recently faced a major paper leak case in December.

The case pertains to a written exam conducted by the UKSSSC in December 2021. It was one of the major examinations conducted by the commission for 854 posts across 13 departments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government wants students' welfare at all costs. That is why exams were cancelled. "We want students' welfare at all costs. That is why we cancelled exams and issued new dates after taking cognisance of the complaints that had come in. With the issuing of new dates, free rides were made available for candidates in state transport buses," said Dhami.

He said that it is decided that all exams conducted will be done in accordance with this anti-cheating ordinance. "We had said that we'll bring an anti-cheating Ordinance. After approval from the state cabinet, we sent it to the Governor. We have also decided that all exams that happen now will be done in accordance with this anti-cheating Ordinance," said Dhami.

Earlier on February 10, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered for detailed magisterial inquiry into the alleged lathi charge incident by the police on the youngsters who were demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the recruitment scams in the state. "The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Secretary for a detailed magisterial inquiry into the law and order situation and the entire sequence of lathi charge," a statement from the CM office said.

"After checking all the facts and circumstances, the inquiry officer will make the detailed inquiry report available to the government," it added. After the Uttarakhand State Subordinate Service Selection Commission was caught up in a paper leak case, the government asked the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission to conduct recruitment exams.

However, UKPSC officials were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the UKPSC Paper leak for the Patwari Lekhpal exam conducted on January 8, 2023. As of now, a total of four people have been arrested in the case. A case was registered against nine people at Haridwar's Kankhal police station on Friday after an investigation by Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT) for the irregularities in AE/JE exam under Uttarakhand Public Services Examination (UKPSE), as informed by Uttarakhand CMO. (ANI)

