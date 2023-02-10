Left Menu

HC stays CBI probe against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar till Feb 24 in corruption case

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the status of the probe and adjourned further hearing on the petition.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed till February 24 a probe by the CBI against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar in the corruption case registered against him for allegedly possessing Rs 74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income for the period between 2013 and 2018, when he was serving as a cabinet minister. Justice K Natarajan passed the interim order after Shivakumar complained that the CBI intentionally summoned and served notice, again and again, to disturb him ahead of assembly elections.

The court directed the investigation officer to submit a report on the status of the probe and adjourned further hearing on the petition. Shivakumar had filed the petition on July 28, 2022, questioning the legality of the registration of the first information report (FIR) by the CBI in October 2020, under Section 13(2) and 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Earlier, CBI special public prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar clarified to the court that neither Shivakumar nor his family members were issued notice for questioning as the recent notice was issued only to the principal of the college, which is managed by members of Shivakumar's family. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

