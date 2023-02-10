Left Menu

Drugs, arms airdropped in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The consignment was airdropped by the Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone from across the border, Punjab Police said.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Police on Friday busted a significant drug consignment airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab., police said According to an official statement by the Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab, the police along with Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a parcel containing three packets of Heroin, weighing 3Kg, and 0.30 bore pistol along with magazine and five live cartridges from the border area of village Mianwal in Tarn Taran.

The consignment was airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone from across the border, the statement read. Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the police teams from Tarn Taran shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF right after hearing drone movement near the Indo-Pakistan border in the Khemkaran area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Later, the officials jointly launched a combing operation within the 1-kilometre area of the border.

"On deep checking of the surrounding fields, Police and BSF teams have successfully recovered the consignment of 3Kg heroin and a pistol along with ammunition from the area of Mianwal," DGP Gaurav Yadav said. Sharing more details about the Tarn Taran incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Gurmeet Chauhan said that investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the Pakistani smugglers, who sent the consignment via drone, and also their Indian associates, who were to receive this air-dropped consignment.

Meanwhile, the police also registered a case under sections 21 C, 23, 27A, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and sections 10, 11, and 12 of the Aircraft Act at Khemkaran Police Station in Tarn Taran. The investigation in the matter is underway.

Notably, the development came a day after the police arrested a juvenile after recovering 15 packets of heroin, weighing 15 Kg, and Rs 8.40 lakh drug money from his possession during a special naka at the Ram Tirath Road in Amritsar. This consignment was also airdropped by Pakistan-based smugglers using a drone and the accused was going to deliver after retrieving the parcel from the border area of village Kakkar in Amritsar, police said. (ANI)

