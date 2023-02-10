There will be new dawn in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Friday that the Modi government was not able to answer questions raised by party MPs during the budget session of Parliament and claimed that 2024 Lok Sabha elections will herald a new dawn in the country as had happened in 2021 elections in the state when DMK came to power. He was speaking at the wedding event of a party functionary.

"You all know what is going on in Parliament session. PM Modi has no answers to questions of party MPs. DMK parliamentary party chairperson TR Balu raised question regarding Sethusamudhram project, unemployment and bringing back money....No answer for anything," Stalin said. "Not Rs 15 lakh, have they credited Rs 15,000 at least Rs 15 in your bank account? DMK MP Kanimozli raised questions on Madurai AIIMS. It was announced during the 2021 budget. PM Modi laid the foundation stone. What after that?" he asked.

Referring to the Lok Sabha elections next year, he said people should get ready for dawn. "In 2021, there was a new dawn in Tamil Nadu, likewise you all should give dawn to the whole of India. This situation is going to come. You all should be ready for this," Stalin said.

He said some party workers who had to come for the wedding had gone for Erode bypoll preparations. (ANI)

