Yogi govt turning UP into digital economy state, says Yogendra Upadhyaya

Minister of Information Technology and Electronics in Uttar Pradesh government Yogendra Upadhyaya on Friday said that the state government has set a target of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2027 and digital infrastructure will play an important role in the all-around socio-economic development of the state and thus create a digital economy. Addressing the session "Uttar Pradesh: Designing and Manufacturing in India, for the world" at the "Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit - 2023", Yogendra Upadhyaya said, "The government is improving the technology infrastructure to spread the digital economy in the state and is also preparing the youth for greater participation."

The minister informed that the Electronics Manufacturing Policy launched in 2017 has attracted investment of more than Rs 21,000 crores in the state. The state has given birth to a new ecosystem of electronics manufacturing under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020 has been modified to meet the needs of investors and make implementation easier. He further said, "The massive outreach program undertaken by the government to invite investment in semiconductor units has generated immense interest in the investors' community, globally and several proposals have been received for investment in this sector. The government is working with full dedication to give shape to these projects."

During the session, the panellists also discussed that electronics manufacturing in India is growing at a very high rate. Domestic production of electronics goods in 2015-16 was Rs 2,43,263 crore (USD 37 billion) which has now increased to Rs 5,54,461 crore (USD 74.7 billion) in 2020-21, at a compound annual growth rate of 17.9 per cent. The objective of the session "Uttar Pradesh: Designing and Manufacturing in India, for the World", was to highlight the state's opportunities and policies for the electronics manufacturing sector and discuss the growth potential, challenges and future strategies. (ANI)

