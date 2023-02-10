Left Menu

2,789 people arrested so far in crackdown on child marriage: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 2,789 people have been arrested so far during the ongoing crackdown on child marriage across the state.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 23:31 IST
2,789 people arrested so far in crackdown on child marriage: Assam CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said 2,789 people have been arrested so far during the ongoing crackdown on child marriage across the state. "The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime," the CM said.

The ongoing drive against child marriage started on February 3. The Assam cabinet on Thursday complimented the state police for its campaign against child marriage, and directed it to continue the crackdown.

The state also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to finalise a Rehabilitation Policy within 15 days for victims of child marriage. The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting in Guwahati on Thursday.

The three-member Cabinet Sub-Committee will comprise state ministers Dr Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta, and Ajanta Neog to finalise the Rehabilitation Policy. The state will take a decision after the submission of the report by the Cabinet Sub-Committee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023