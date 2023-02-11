Left Menu

IMF to meet Ukraine officials in Warsaw next week -source

International Monetary Fund staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw next week, a source familiar with the plans said on Friday, as Ukraine presses for a multi-billion dollar borrowing program to cover its funding needs given Russia's war.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2023 00:55 IST
International Monetary Fund staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw next week, a source familiar with the plans said on Friday, as Ukraine presses for a multi-billion dollar borrowing program to cover its funding needs given Russia's war. The Interfax Ukraine news agency earlier this month quoted Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko as saying that Ukraine hopes to start negotiations with the IMF during the second quarter of 2023.

The IMF had no immediate comment on the staff mission, which comes two months after the IMF's board approved a four-month monitoring program for Ukraine that is aimed at maintaining economic stability following Russia's invasion, and at helping promote donor financing. At the time, the IMF said "program monitoring with board support", or PMB, "should help pave the way toward a possible full-fledged IMF-supported program."

The scope of that program is a source of ongoing debate, given existing IMF constraints on lending to a country at war. Ukrainian government officials have said the country will need $38 billion this year to cover the budget deficit and another $17 billion for urgent energy repairs and reconstruction of critical infrastructure.

Experts say the country's needs could be far higher, given the extent of damage caused by Russian attacks in recent months.

