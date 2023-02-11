Left Menu

UP transformed itself into 'Uttam State' for investments under CM Yogi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself into 'Uttam State' for investments under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has transformed itself into 'Uttam State' for investments under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "I urge all the investors to contribute immensely for the development of the state having 'big ambitions' that is also taking 'big actions," said the Union Minister.

As the state of Uttar Pradesh commenced the Global Investors Summit on Friday, various dignitaries including Union Minister for Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, Jaiveer Singh UP Minister for Tourism, Mukesh Meshram, Avanish Awasthi, among others participated in a Sectoral Session on Tourism - Leveraging a Cultural Heritage for Modern and Progressive Uttar Pradesh on Friday. "With this confidence that UP will be the best state for investment in the world in the coming days, I salute the commitment and efforts of the UP government and congratulate them for the success of the summit," said Reddy.

A panel discussion among key members of the hospitality and tourism sector including Vivek Shukla, Lalit Hospitality Group, Industry leader of India's hospitality industry, G Asok Kumar, Director General, National Mission for Clean Ganga, Santosh Kutty, CEO Mahindra Holiday Resort, ML Srivastava, Addl Chief Secretary Tourism Sikkim, Soniya Kriplani, CEO, the Unknown Planet, among others was also held where the discussions were held on how UP changed its perception nationally in a significant manner. "UP today is evolving and we must leverage the spiritual tourism potential of the state as it now has airports, convenient travel options as well as new religious places are coming up," said one of the panellists.

The panellists while presenting their views as well as suggestions termed UP as 'God's own state' and immensely praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government towards promoting the tourism potential in the state. Jaiveer Singh on the occasion assured that all the provisions, facilities, subsidies and incentives announced in the UP Tourism Policy 2022, will be fulfilled as the Yogi Adityanath government is committed to promoting the state's tourism potential.

"UP has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, however, MoUs worth nearly Rs 33 lakh crore have been signed which testifies the improved law and order system, end of corruption and development taking place under the double-engine government led by PM Modi," said Jaiveer Singh. (ANI)

