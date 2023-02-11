Left Menu

MP: Cousins take out wedding procession in helicopter to fulfil late grandfather's wish in Bhopal

The two bridegroom cousins Hem Mandloi and Yash Mandloi, residents of Kurana village, Bhopal took their procession to Shujalpur in Shajapur district which is nearly 80 kilometres from the state capital on Thursday evening.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 06:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 06:14 IST
Two cousin bridegroom (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The wedding of two cousins in Bhopal has hit the headlines as they took out their wedding procession in a helicopter to fulfil their late grandfather's wish. The two bridegroom cousins Hem Mandloi and Yash Mandloi, residents of Kurana village, Bhopal took their procession to Shujalpur in Shajapur district which is nearly 80 kilometres from the state capital on Thursday evening.

As soon as the helicopter reached the residence of the bridegrooms, a large number of nearby people flocked to the spot to see this unique wedding procession. The bridegrooms told ANI, "It was our late grandfather's wish that his grandsons would take their wedding processions in a helicopter and bring the brides in it. Although today, he is no more in this world but our fathers fulfilled the dream of our grandfather."

"Now, it has become a tradition in our family. We will also arrange helicopters for our children in the future to keep this tradition going," they added. The family members were very happy on the occasion. Nonetheless, it is not the first time that the Mandloi family hired a helicopter for the wedding procession. Before this, when the first son of the family had tied the knot, at that time too a helicopter was hired.

Devendra Mandloi, the eldest son of the family, has been the first person in the family whose wedding procession was taken out in a helicopter in 2014. His procession was taken to Matana village in Shajapur district at that time. The main occupation of the family is agriculture. According to the family members, around Rs 5 to 6 lakh are spent in hiring a helicopter at a time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

