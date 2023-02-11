Local BJP leader shot dead in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by two unidentified persons in the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday evening, said police. It is being investigated whether the incident was carried out by Naxalites or any other anti-social elements.

Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district unit of the BJP, was attacked at his home in Chhotedongar village. As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons came on a bike and barged into the leader's house and shot him with AK47 at around 8 pm.

The injured BJP leader was rushed to Chhote Dongar health centre but was referred to a district hospital in Narayanpur where he succumbed to his injuries. When asked if the incident was carried out by Naxalites, the police said at present it would be difficult to say whether the incident was carried out by Naxalites or any other anti-social elements.

Speaking to media persons, Pushkar Sharma, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) said, "Around 8:00 pm, two people came in a bike, entered Sagar Sahu's residence and opened fire on him. Two rounds of empty casings were recovered. Sagar Sahu was admitted to CSC for first aid, after which he was referred to Narayanpur District Hospital for better treatment where he died. No such information about the victim being threatened by Naxalites was received recently." Narayanpur District Hospital Civil Surgeon Vinod Bhoyar said, "When Sagar Sahu was brought to the hospital, he was in a dead state. The bullet pierced from the right side of the neck and came out from the left side of the head. These were gunshot wounds."

Further investigation is underway. Earlier this week, BJP Mandal president of Usoor Block Neelkanth Kakkem was attacked and brutally hacked to death by Maoists.

Kakkem was attacked with weapons while he had gone to attend a wedding at his ancestral village in Paikram on February 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)