Address issues affecting NCC's training centre within 15 days: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia directs officials

Taking cognizance of the issues affecting the Naval Training Centre of NCC Delhi at Okhla, Barrage, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia instructed the officials to address all the problems of the centre within 15 days to ensure better training facilities for the cadets. During the inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials of PWD and Flood and Irrigation Control Department to fix the route from the training centre to the river bank, and remove the hyacinth alongside the river so that the cadets could train better.

It is to be noted that on Thursday, during a felicitation ceremony of NCC cadets at the Delhi Secretariat, NCC officials discussed a few issues regarding issues at NCC Delhi Naval Training Centre. Sisodia instructed the officials to address all the problems of the centre within 15 days to ensure better training facilities for the cadets.

He will inspect the centre again after 15 days. NCC cadets get training related to the Navy at the training centre of 2-Delhi Naval Unit of Delhi NCC located at Okhla Barrage.

Boating and sailing training is also given to the cadets in a part of the Okhla Barrage. Sisodia instructed the officials to fix the route from the training centre to the river bank here and to remove all the water hyacinths and bushes around the river.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed the officials to make an action plan for these works and it should be followed regularly to ensure the required facilities at the centre from time to time. "NCC makes our youth disciplined and inculcates the spirit of patriotism in them. It is the priority of the Kejriwal Government to arrange better facilities for our cadets. We are continuously working in this direction. At yesterday's function, the officers of the Naval Training Unit of the NCC brought their issues regarding facilities for the cadets to my notice. Making it a priority, I have instructed the officials to solve all the problems here within 15 days so that the cadets do not face any problems during their training," Sisodia added.(ANI)

