Left Menu

Police seized Rs 35 lakh cash in Kolkata's Burrabazar, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 06:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 06:19 IST
Police seized Rs 35 lakh cash in Kolkata's Burrabazar, 2 arrested
West Bengal STF seized Rs 35 lakhs cash from Kolkata's Burrabazar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday seized Rs 35 lakh cash from Kolkata's Burrabazar. According to the police, two persons have been arrested in connection with the matter.

Further investigation is underway. This comes a day after the Kolkata Police seized cash worth Rs 1 crore from a car in South Kolkata's Gariahat.

The police also detained two people in connection with the incident. The police said they have registered a case in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023