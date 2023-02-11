Left Menu

One dead, 5 injured after car hits divider, overturns in Noida

30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 06:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 06:19 IST
One dead, 5 injured after car hits divider, overturns in Noida
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old woman died and five others are injured after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned turtle in Noida Sector 24 on Friday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Bhumika Jadaun, a resident of Gwalior.

The mishap happened at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area. The other injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and the deceased body has been sent for postmortem. "One woman namely Bhumika Jadaun died after her car collided with the divider at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area. Five others have been injured and sent to a hospital. Postmortem of the body is being done," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
3
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023