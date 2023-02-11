One dead, 5 injured after car hits divider, overturns in Noida

A 25-year-old woman died and five others are injured after the car they were travelling in hit a road divider and turned turtle in Noida Sector 24 on Friday midnight. The deceased has been identified as Bhumika Jadaun, a resident of Gwalior.

The mishap happened at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area. The other injured have been identified as Robin, Prabhash, Arpit, Abhishek and Shweta.

All the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and the deceased body has been sent for postmortem. "One woman namely Bhumika Jadaun died after her car collided with the divider at around 12:30 am under Noida Sector 24 Police Station area. Five others have been injured and sent to a hospital. Postmortem of the body is being done," said Ashutosh Dwivedi, ADCP, Noida.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

