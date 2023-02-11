Women empowerment no longer a slogan, has become reality: President Murmu

Highlighting the diverse role of women, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said women empowerment is no longer a slogan, but it has become a reality to a large extent. Addressing the 2nd Convocation of Rama Devi Women's University, the President recalled her days - she spent in this University (then college) as a student.

She said that she had studied in this institution for four years after completing her schooling at Unit-2 Girls School in Bhubaneswar. "The love and affection of the teachers of that time is unforgettable," said the President.

President Murmu said that she is still in touch with many of classmates from that time adding that this great educational institution has always been a source of inspiration in her life. Addressing the students of the University, the President said that they should feel proud as girl students, that is, as representatives of women.

"Women in India have played an important role since ages. From the management of family to governance of the country, from literature, music and dance to leadership, women have proved their mettle in every field. Women empowerment is no longer a slogan, it has become a reality to a large extent. Girls are not only at par with our boys, but in some fields, they are even ahead of the boys," she said. The President said that India is the largest democracy in the world.

"It is heartening that the representation of women is increasing in all democratic institutions from Panchayats to Parliament. It is a great achievement of our democracy that for the first time, the number of women parliamentarians has crossed 100. This is a good sign for the future of our democracy," said the President. The President advised students to keep faith in their abilities.

She said that after leaving the university campus, they would enter another university - the University of Life. "To be successful in the University of Life, they must be aware of their strengths and abilities," she added.

The President said that India aims to become a developed nation in the next 25 years. "We all believe that in the year 2047, when India will celebrate the centenary of its independence, it will be one of the most prosperous nations in the world. It is the responsibility of the young generation to take India to the pinnacle of development during these 25 years," said President Murmu.

President is on a two-day visit to the state. On Saturday, she is scheduled to visit Lingaraj Temple to pay obeisance to the Lord and then attend a programme at the National Rice Research Institute (NRRI) Cuttack before returning to Delhi.

After assuming the office, this is the second visit of Murmu to Odisha. Earlier in November 2022 also President Murmu visited Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)