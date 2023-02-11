Left Menu

US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources on India visit next week

Pyatt will travel to Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi between February 13 and 17.In the context of our strategic cooperation and Indias G-20 Presidency, the assistant secretary will further cooperation on clean energy transition, energy security, and increased energy access across South Asia, said a statement from the State Department.

11-02-2023
US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey Pyatt will visit India next week to strengthen cooperation on clean energy transition, energy security and increased energy access across South Asia. Pyatt will travel to Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi between February 13 and 17.

''In the context of our strategic cooperation and India's G-20 Presidency, the assistant secretary will further cooperation on clean energy transition, energy security, and increased energy access across South Asia,'' said a statement from the State Department. While in Mumbai, Pyatt will meet with private sector leaders to foster the deployment of renewable energy sources. In Pune, he will visit American-invested clean energy manufacturing and technology centres and speak to entrepreneurs and students at the College of Engineering, Pune. In New Delhi, Pyatt will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials, participate in the 2023 Tata-Hoover India-US Symposium, and hold a conversation with women leaders in energy, according to a media release.

