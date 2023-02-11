Toronto mayor resigns after admitting to an affair with staffer

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his resignation on Friday after admitting to having an affair with an employee in his office, vowing to reflect on his mistakes and rebuild the trust of his family.

"I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part," Tory said in a statement to reporters at City Hall.

