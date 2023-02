BRIEF-Adani Group Companies Pledge Shares For Lenders Of Flagship Company – SBICAP Trustee

* INDIA'S SBICAP TRUSTEE COMPANY: ADANI PORTS AND SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE PLEDGES SHARES IN SBICAP'S FAVOUR

* SBICAP TRUSTEE: SHARES PLEDGED TO SBICAP IN ITS CAPACITY AS SECURITY TRUSTEE FOR LENDERS OF ADANI ENTERPRISES LTD * INDIA'S SBICAP TRUSTEE COMPANY: ADANI GREEN ENERGY LTD SHARES PLEDGED IN SBICAP'S FAVOUR FOR LENDERS OF ADANI ENTERPRISES

* INDIA'S SBICAP TRUSTEE COMPANY: ADANI TRANSMISSION LTD SHARES PLEDGED IN SBICAP'S FAVOUR FOR LENDERS OF ADANI ENTERPRISES

