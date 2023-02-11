Hosts MP clinch 5 gold, 4 silver medals in Mallakhamb at Khelo India Youth Games 2022

Host Madhya Pradesh's team showed its mettle in Mallakhamb by clinching five gold medals and four silvers medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (KIYG 2022) in Ujjain district. The tourney of KIYG 2022 came to an end in the district with the prize distribution ceremony on Friday. Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MLA Paras Jain distributed the medals to the players on the occasion.

The Madhya Pradesh Mallakhamb team (boys) won gold, Maharashtra won silver and Chhattisgarh won the bronze medal. In the girls category, Maharashtra team got gold, MP won silver and Chhattisgarh the bronze medal. In Mallakhamb combined team boys-girls, MP clinched gold medal, Maharashtra won silver and Chhattisgarh again got the bronze medal.

In the boys Mallakhamb Pole event, Rakesh Kumar Varda of Chhattisgarh got the gold medal, Yatin Kori of Madhya Pradesh got silver and Monu Netam of Chhattisgarh got the bronze Medal. While in the girls Mallakhamb pole event, Tanshree Suresh Jadhav of Maharashtra clinched the gold medal, Siddhi Gupta of Madhya Pradesh got silver and Pavitra of Tamil Nadu and Samiksha Vijay Suradkar of Maharashtra received the bronze medal. In Mallakhamb boys individual all-round final, Pranav Kori of Madhya Pradesh won the gold medal, Shardul Vaishali Rishikesh of Maharashtra won the silver medal and Rakesh Kumar Varda of Chhattisgarh won the bronze medal. In Mallakhamb girls' individual all-round final event, Maharashtra's Samiksha Vijay Suradkar got the gold medal, Madhya Pradesh's Siddhi Gupta got silver and Maharashtra's Tanshree Suresh Jadhav won the bronze medal.

In Girls Mallakhamb Rope Final event, Siddhi Gupta of MP clinched the gold medal, Payal Mandavlia of MP got silver and Samiksha Vijay Suradkar of Maharashtra got the bronze medal. In the boys Mallakhamb Rope Final event, Devendra Patidar of MP got the gold medal, Rakesh Kumar Varda of Chhattisgarh got silver Santosh Shorey of Chhattisgarh got the bronze medal. In the hanging event, Kundan Singh Kachwah of Madhya Pradesh won the gold medal, Ranveer of Maharashtra won silver and Shardul of Maharashtra won the bronze medal.

President of MP Mallakhamb Association, Sonu Gehlot told ANI, "It is a matter of pride that over 250 players across India participated at KIYG 2022 in the district. Out of total 24 medals in Mallakhamb, Madhya Pradesh clinched 9 medals which includes 5 gold medals and 4 silver medals. The state has acquired one third of the total medals." "I would like to congratulate all the players, coaches and their managers. I thank the MP government for organising such a great event. I also thank the Youth Affairs Ministry of the Indian government for selecting Madhya Pradesh as host. The KIYG will play a vital role in nurturing players for Olympics, Commonwealth games and Asian games in future," he added.

Mallakhamb was included in Khelo India games last year and it will be at the Olympics in future. Mallakhamb, which is the sport of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, has spread across the country and now it has become a sport of the entire world. Mallakhamb world will also be held in coming days, Gehlot further said. (ANI)

