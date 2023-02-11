Left Menu

Delhi: Minor child sodomised by five men, case registered

One minor child was allegedly sodomised multiple times by five boys from his neighbourhood, Delhi Police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 11:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One minor child was allegedly sodomised multiple times by five men from his neighbourhood area, Delhi Police informed on Saturday. On Friday, the police received information at the Civil Lines Police Station about one minor child being sodomised by 5 persons.

Upon receiving the information, the Delhi Police reached the spot along with the Crisis Intervention Centre (CIC) counsellors. The victim along with his mother submitted a written complaint, where it was alleged that five boys living in the neighbourhood sodomised the victim multiple times over the last few years.

The medical examination of the victim child was conducted in the hospital after which a case was registered at the Civil Lines Police station, vide FIR no 77/23 under section 4 of the POCSO Act and section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said. Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

