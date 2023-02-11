Left Menu

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine power grid hit, Biden to visit Poland

The firm said the war will likely create long-lasting challenges for the country. * U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from Feb. 20 to 22 to meet allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 11:51 IST
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Ukraine power grid hit, Biden to visit Poland
US President Joe Biden (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Russian missiles hit power facilities across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian officials said Moscow had started a new offensive ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of its invasion. * Britain said Russian forces were making gains north of the city of Bakhmut which they are trying to surround, but are having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar further south, where they abandoned more than 30 armoured vehicles in a failed assault.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said Russian forces must capture Bakhmut to proceed with their campaign but faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders. * Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts.

DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY * Moody's downgraded Ukraine's sovereign debt to "Ca" from "Caa3", meaning it is "highly speculative and ... likely in, or very near, default, with some prospect of recovery of principal and interest". The firm said the war will likely create long-lasting challenges for the country.

* U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from Feb. 20 to 22 to meet allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said. * French President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point but said Kyiv needed more immediate military firepower.

* International Monetary Fund staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw next week, a source familiar with the plans said, as Ukraine presses for a multi-billion dollar borrowing program to cover its funding needs given Russia's war. * Thirty-five countries backed calls by Ukraine for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be barred from participating in the summer Olympics next year. The International Olympic Committee wants to allow them to compete under a neutral flag.

* Russia said it would cut oil production by about 5% in March, a decision that the White House said showed Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to weaponise energy. * Putin said Russia's economy had overcome the worst effects of sanctions and was expected to show modest growth this year.

OTHER * Russia put popular singer Zemfira on a list of foreign agents on grounds that she supported Ukraine and criticised Russia's "special military operation" there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023