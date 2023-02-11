Delhi: NHRC seeks report on case of minor girl rape by MCD school teacher

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday took suo motu of the reported case of sexual assault of a minor student in a school of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by the Sports Teacher. The NHRC issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner to submit a report in the matter within four weeks.

"The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the victim. Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi to submit a report within four weeks," the notice said directing the inclusion of the action against the teacher, status of investigation, and counselling and statutory relief provided to the girl, in the report. It also asked the police to necessarily mention if the State or Delhi Legal Service Authority has awarded compensation to the victim irrespective of the trial taking place or offender was traced or identified in terms of Section 357(4) of the Cr.PC, if yes, the quantum of compensation.

It further said that such incidents tarnish the image of the schools and teachers and create an atmosphere of insecurity in society. "The delinquent teacher indeed deserves strict action against him. Steps are necessary to be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, it added. The case pertains to the media reports dated Thursday (February 9) when the minor girl from class 3 in an MCD school told her mother that the accused sports teacher (40) took her to a room in the school and sexually assaulted her.

The girl made the revelations after her mother's repeatedly questioned her on seeing changes in her behaviour for some days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)