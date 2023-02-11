Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian missiles hit Ukraine power grid; Biden to visit Poland

Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskiy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian officials said on Friday Moscow had started a new offensive ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of its invasion. * Britain said on Friday Russian forces were making gains north of the city of Bakhmut which they are trying to surround, but are having a more difficult time attacking Vuhledar further south, where they abandoned more than 30 armoured vehicles in a failed assault.

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said Russian forces must capture Bakhmut to proceed with their campaign but faced fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders. * Galina Danilchenko, the Russia-installed mayor of the Ukrainian city Melitopol in south-eastern Zaporizhzhia region, said on Saturday one civilian died in overnight shelling of Melitopol by Ukrainian forces. Two people were also injured, she wrote on the Telegram social media app.

* Reuters could not verify the battlefield accounts. DIPLOMACY

* U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20-22 to meet allies and speak about Ukraine, the White House said on Friday. * Thirty-five countries backed calls by Ukraine for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be barred from participating in the summer Olympics next year, the Lithuanian sports minister said on Friday, stepping up pressure on the International Olympic Committee. The IOC wants to allow them to compete under a neutral flag.

* Russian athletics stars are no strangers to being barred from international competitions, and the prospect of missing next year's Olympics over the invasion of Ukraine has piled onto years of frustration felt towards global sports bodies. ECONOMY

* Russia said on Friday it would cut oil production by about 5% in March, a decision that the White House said showed Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to weaponise energy. * Moody's downgraded Ukraine's sovereign debt to "Ca" from "Caa3" on Friday, meaning it is "highly speculative and ... likely in, or very near, default, with some prospect of recovery of principal and interest".

* International Monetary Fund staff will meet with Ukrainian officials in Warsaw next week, a source familiar with the plans said on Friday, as Ukraine presses for a multi-billion dollar borrowing program.

