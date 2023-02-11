Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati tomorrow

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then-prevalent social inequities.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 15:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then-prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country by its emphasis on social reforms and education, said a statement by Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale. From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

