Left Menu

Jamia Violence case: Trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam, recuses himself from hearing another case

A trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam and 10 other accused in a case connected with violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University, has recused himself from hearing another connected matter.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2023 15:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 15:42 IST
Jamia Violence case: Trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam, recuses himself from hearing another case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A trial court judge who discharged Sharjeel Imam and 10 other accused in a case connected with violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University, has recused himself from hearing another connected matter. Additional Sessions Judge Arul Verma of Saket District Court on Friday recused from hearing another connected matter citing personal reasons.

The judge asked to transfer the matter to another judge, after which the case now has been listed before the Principal and District judge on February 13. The judge on February 4, discharged Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Zargar and eight others accused in a matter connected with the violence near Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019.

The judge had pulled the investigation agency and certain strong remarks like, "The accused were made the scapegoats." Against the discharge order, the Delhi Police had moved the High Court and submitted that the trial court was swayed by "emotional and sentimental feelings" and passed gravely prejudicial and adverse remarks against the Prosecution. The matter is to be heard on Monday by the high court.

Amongst those released earlier, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Meeran Haider are also accused in the present case. The matters are connected with the violence that erupted near Jamia Milia Islamia University and surrounding areas in December 2019 after a clash between police and people who are protesting against the CAA-NRC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023