RJD and JMM will contest 2024 Lok Sabha polls together: Tejashwi Yadav after meeting Jharkhand CM Soren
Tejashwi Yadav made the announcement after his meeting with the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will be fighting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. Tejashwi Yadav made the announcement after his meeting with the Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residence.
"I met Chief Minister Hemant Soren today and discussed the challenges of the future and also about contesting upcoming Lok Sabha polls together," RJD leader Tejashwi said while speaking to media. The Deputy CM also spoke about RJD's plans of reviewing the party work in Jharkhand, and said, "We (RJD and JMM) will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. I had planned to come and see the party's work in Jharkhand. But in between Lalu Prasad ji's health deteriorated. Lalu Ji's transplant was successful. He will be coming home today. BJP was removed from power in Bihar and the Mahagathbandhan government was formed. Due to all these issues, Jharkhand could not be visited."
"Now, all programmes and visits will be planned properly. A new organization of RJD has been formed in Jharkhand. Our fight is against communal forces. We formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar and removed BJP from power. We are working to strengthen our alliance in Jharkhand," he said. He also accused BJP of playing cheap politics and trying to buy voters.
Tejashwi told reporters that RJD leader Shyam Rajak met JMM supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, and wished him speedy recovery. "We want Shibu Soren ji to get well soon just like Lalu Yadav is returning to India from Singapore after recovery," he added.
Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Ranchi on February 9. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepal plane crash: Singapore to analyse black boxes
Nepal plane crash: Black boxes of Yeti Airlines flight to be analysed in Singapore
Two Indian workers in Singapore fined for taking bribes at food distribution firm
Indian mother-daughter duo's 26,000 ice cream-stick rangoli enters Singapore Book of Records.
Why Singapore Airlines is investing in Air India?